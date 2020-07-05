Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PZZA has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.07.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $116,539.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.