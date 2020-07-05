Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $276,758,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paramount Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,248,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,465,000 after acquiring an additional 581,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Paramount Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 788,481 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,042,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,397,000 after acquiring an additional 163,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.