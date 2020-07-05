Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PK. Capital One Financial downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of PK stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $75,747,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,772,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

