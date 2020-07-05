Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $324.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.84. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 15,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

