PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRGX Global, Inc., formerly PRG-Schultz International, Inc., provides audit, analytics, and advisory services in order to improve client financial performance. The Company’s recovery audit services comprise taking client transaction data, transforming it for analysis, identification of errors, and working with vendors or providers to recover overpaid cash. It audits merchandise purchases, accounts payable, lease and property payments, telecom, freight, marketing and media expenses, taxes, import duties, and healthcare claims. The Company’s analytics services include fraud detection and prevention services, such as detecting, deterring, and preventing fraud; custom analytics services, including discovering the value of unstructured data; benchmarking services; and spend analytic services. Its advisory services consist of working capital optimization, enterprise cost reduction, finance transformation, and corporate performance management. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get PRGX Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.08.

PRGX Global stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PRGX Global by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PRGX Global by 107.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PRGX Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.