Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Realogy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. Realogy has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. Analysts expect that Realogy will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Realogy by 300.0% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,423,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realogy by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 197,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Realogy by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,759 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

