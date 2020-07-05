Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RNST. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

RNST stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. Renasant has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.47). Renasant had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, Director Richard Heyer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,294.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $98,244.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Renasant by 112.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $654,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Renasant by 311.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 92,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Renasant by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,953,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,670,000 after buying an additional 134,704 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

