Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 8,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,086 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 432,946 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 28.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 242,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

