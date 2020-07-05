Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.11. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,287,203.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,275,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,677,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,152 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,490. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

