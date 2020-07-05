RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RLJ. Capital One Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,311,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

