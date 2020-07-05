Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 815,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,275. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

