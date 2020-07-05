Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SGMO opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 104,456 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 715,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.