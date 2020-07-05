ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SCSC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

SCSC stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $872.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.85 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

