ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
SCSC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.
SCSC stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $39.01.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.