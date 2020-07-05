Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Scholar Rock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of SRRK opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $525.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.59). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 255.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,338,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 41,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

