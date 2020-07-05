Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.08.

SNAP stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at $929,424,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,713 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $159,062.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,715,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,287,609 shares of company stock valued at $154,195,151.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

