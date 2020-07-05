TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT Raised to $75.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DBS Vickers upgraded TAL Education Group to a buy rating and set a $61.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.99.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of -560.96 and a beta of 0.25.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.53 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

