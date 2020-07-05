Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.60. BJs Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

BJ stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. 1,901,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,786. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $894,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,631 shares of company stock worth $19,214,568. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,695,000 after acquiring an additional 750,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after buying an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after buying an additional 232,535 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,824,000 after buying an additional 665,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after buying an additional 1,229,962 shares during the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJs Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.