Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.65 Million

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce sales of $488.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.30 million and the highest is $492.00 million. Itron reported sales of $635.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Itron from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 218,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $31,565.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,688.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $355,565. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

