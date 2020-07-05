Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDMO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.0% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 30.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 736,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 173,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 72.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 704,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 296,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

