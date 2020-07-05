Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

NYSE PFGC opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 137.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 206,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,082,000 after purchasing an additional 270,731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.