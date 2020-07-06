-$0.09 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.19). Golar LNG reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.58 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 60.05%.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. 2,068,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,231. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Golar LNG by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Golar LNG by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

