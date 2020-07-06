-$0.27 EPS Expected for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. Hibbett Sports posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America raised Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

HIBB traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $23.61. 482,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $379.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.61. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 65,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

