$0.29 EPS Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Forrester Research reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $106.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

FORR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 28,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,041. The firm has a market cap of $598.63 million, a PE ratio of 203.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

