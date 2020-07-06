$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.64. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.70. 1,235,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day moving average of $116.43. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $149.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,698.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

