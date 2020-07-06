$0.83 EPS Expected for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

KEYS stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 909,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,189. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $396,890,000 after purchasing an additional 335,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,040,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,664,000 after buying an additional 324,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

