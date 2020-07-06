$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.15. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $8.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.06.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.99. 615,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,384. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $230.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

