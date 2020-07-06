$104.62 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post $104.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.44 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $128.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $417.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.10 million to $420.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $457.75 million, with estimates ranging from $456.20 million to $459.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $106.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.79 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.53. 28,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,041. The company has a market capitalization of $598.63 million, a P/E ratio of 203.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 309.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 52.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

