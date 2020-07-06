$106.20 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will report sales of $106.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.89 million to $107.50 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $121.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $479.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.27 million to $480.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $466.71 million, with estimates ranging from $447.92 million to $485.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $124,134.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,253.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,001 shares of company stock worth $897,452. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.42. 161,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,159. The company has a market cap of $541.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

