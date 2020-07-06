$16.03 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report $16.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.47 million and the highest is $16.59 million. Gaia posted sales of $13.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $65.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.23 million to $66.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.25 million, with estimates ranging from $80.39 million to $82.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Gaia had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Gaia stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. 84,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gaia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Gaia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

