-$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce ($2.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.70). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 612.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($5.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.85) to ($3.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,119,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $249,177,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $138,475,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $96,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,052. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 1.10. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

