$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 347.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BIG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.