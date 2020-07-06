$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will report sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the highest is $3.89 billion. Mcdonald’s reported sales of $5.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full-year sales of $18.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $19.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.22 billion to $22.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.50. 3,170,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,607. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

