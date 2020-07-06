$4.43 Million in Sales Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) will announce $4.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $5.00 million. Five Prime Therapeutics reported sales of $3.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

FPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:FPRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 328,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,041. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.99. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 293,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $1,203,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

