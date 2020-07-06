$48.85 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report sales of $48.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $47.60 million. German American Bancorp. posted sales of $44.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $203.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $211.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $193.93 million, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $201.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million.

A number of analysts have commented on GABC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. German American Bancorp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of GABC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. 71,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,741. The company has a market cap of $783.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.86. German American Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

