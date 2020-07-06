$55.29 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post sales of $55.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.04 million and the lowest is $53.54 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $73.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $237.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $245.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $253.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.77%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 99.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

HCKT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 123,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,010. The stock has a market cap of $401.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.