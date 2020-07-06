$55.83 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will post $55.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $83.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $307.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.10 million to $313.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $416.25 million, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 478,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $206.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $636,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 145,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 894,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 87,684 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

