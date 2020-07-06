Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

ACRGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Acreage from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Acreage from $7.00 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Acreage in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Get Acreage alerts:

Shares of Acreage stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 115,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,436. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Acreage has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.