Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) Trading Down 1.8%

Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (ASX:AQZ) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.05 ($1.40) and last traded at A$2.16 ($1.48), 562,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.20 ($1.51).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.16 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

About Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ)

Alliance Aviation Services Limited, an air charter operator, provides aviation services to the tourism, resources, education, government, corporate, sporting, and entertainment sectors in Australia and internationally. It also provides specialized aviation services to other airlines and clients, which include aircraft wet leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, and engine leasing.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.