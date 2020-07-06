Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000.

PINE traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $15.21. 38,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

