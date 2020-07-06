AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.64. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $7.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,257. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $100.72. 975,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $103.37.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

