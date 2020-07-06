Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Bottomline Technologies reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,904 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $145,403.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,300 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $166,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,402.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.50. 132,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -844.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

