Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 34,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after buying an additional 363,417 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,376. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.65.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit