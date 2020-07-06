Analysts Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. NortonLifeLock reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

NLOK traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $20.01. 7,371,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,563,830. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

