Analysts Anticipate Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) to report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Perspecta reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.30. 850,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,463,000 after buying an additional 1,314,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 52,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after buying an additional 99,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 670,860.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

