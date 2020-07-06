Analysts Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. Raymond James reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE RJF traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $69.19. 678,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,711. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

