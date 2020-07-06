Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($11.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.31) to ($11.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 442.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.93 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.20 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,067. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $90.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

