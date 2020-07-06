Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,060. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at $170,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,636,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 75,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,632 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 150,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

