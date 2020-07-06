Analysts Expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. German American Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

German American Bancorp. stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.56. 71,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,741. The firm has a market cap of $783.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. German American Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 26.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 74.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 23.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

