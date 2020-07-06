Analysts Expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Brokerages predict that HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HBT Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 15,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 3,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Insiders have purchased 35,500 shares of company stock worth $407,460 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 810.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 44.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $343.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

