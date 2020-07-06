Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post sales of $250.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.00 million and the highest is $257.50 million. Interface posted sales of $357.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.13 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.53%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

TILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 12.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after buying an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,862,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Interface by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after buying an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Interface by 32.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 360,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 17.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,285,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 187,909 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interface stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $443.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.84. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

